Give back to local kids through Toys for Tots program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Marine Corps needs your help to give toys to kids this Christmas. It’s all for the Toys for Tots drive.

The organization has been giving gifts to less fortunate children for the past 75 years. Now, they’re helping kids in 16 counties in Kansas.

Organizers said the most overlooked age group regarding donations are for kids between 11 and 17-years-old. Simple items like nail polish, bath, and hygiene products, or even some arts and crafts will bring joy into someone’s life.

“The look on their face when they smile and they’re so appreciative of what they get,” said Toy for Tots Coordinator Jamie Tuttle. “A little stuffed animal means the world to them. There’s nothing quite like it.”

Toys for Tots is also looking for volunteers and cash donations. If you’re interested in volunteering, donating cash or toys this year click here.