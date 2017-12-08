Kansas on track to launch delayed driver’s license system

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials with the Kansas Department of Revenue say a driver’s license computer program rife with delays and complications is on track to launch next month.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the second phase of the department’s computer system replacement is expected to go live Jan. 2. The program will replace part of a decades-old system used to issue drivers’ licenses, identification cards and commercial licenses, and process motor vehicle titles and registrations.

The project was supposed to replace the old systems in 2011 and 2012. But the first phase replacing the title and registration system launched nearly a year late. The second phase of the system that issues licenses still isn’t online nearly six years after its initial targeted launch date.

State auditors will release another review of the program next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s