Kansas woman dies after being badly burned at home

NETAWAKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jackson County woman has died after being badly burned at her home.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office received the 911 call at 7:43 a.m. Friday from 622 Commercial Street in Netawaka.

Morse said Catherine A. Duncan, 75, of Netawaka, apparently caught fire from a cooking stove where the open flames ignited her clothing. Morse said the stove was being used to heat the residence.

Duncan was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 9:25 Friday night.

The structure was not damaged according to the sheriff’s office.