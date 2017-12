NETAWAKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jackson County woman was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center after being badly burned.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office received the 911 call at 7:43 a.m. Friday from 622 Commercial Street in Netawaka.

The 75-year-old victim apparently caught fire from a cooking stove where the open flames ignited her clothing. Morse said the stove was being used to heat the residence.

The structure was not damaged according to the sheriff’s office.