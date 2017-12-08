Lend A Hand To The Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission’s Christmas gift shop is in full swing this holiday season.

More donations are needed. Please help if you can. Here’s what’s needed.

Gifts for Adults (Men & Women)- Bath sets, Jewelry, Watches, Slippers, Make-up Sets, Tools, Pots & Pans, Sheet Sets (Queen & King)

New Adult Coats

Boy’s Pants– All Sizes

Women’s Pants– Small Sizes

Gifts for Pre-Teens & Teens– Basketballs, Soccer balls, Footballs, Nail Polish, Make-up Sets, Jewelry, Headphones, Body Spray.

Diapers– All Sizes

Donations can be taken to the Distribution Center, 401 NW Norris, Monday-Friday 8a-4p & Saturday 9a-1p. Volunteers are also needed and can sign up by visiting trmonline.org- Volunteers- Special Events or by calling 354-1744 ext 393.