Local business man acquitted of 114 federal charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business man was acquitted of 114 federal charges against him Friday.

According to the Topeka Capital Journal, a U.S. District Court jury found Kent Lindemuth not guilty of the charges against him.

Most of the charges accused Lindemuth of concealing 103 handguns as assets in a bankruptcy estate.

Other charges included bankruptcy fraud, perjury and money laundering.

Three charges remain to be dealt with including one count of receipt of ammunition and two counts of receipt of firearms.

The prosecution and defense attorneys will return to court on January 15 to discuss those three charges.