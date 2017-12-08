Local man charged on 6 felony counts of sexual child abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Charles L. Freeman III was convicted of six felony counts of sexual violence against a child just before 6:00 p.m, Friday.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, the charges stemmed from Freeman’s sexual abuse of his two daughters, both under the age of 14 at the time.

The abuse happened between the years of 2008-2011.

All six felonies (one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties and five counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy) are off-grid offenses, according to Kagay.

They each carry a presumptive sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole until serving at least 25 years.

Freeman will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2018.