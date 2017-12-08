Police looking for man who asked 2 elementary students to come home with him

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police are looking for a man who they say yelled at two elementary students to come home with him.

Police said the reports came in Thursday afternoon near William Allen White School.

A review of surveillance video in the area showed a person of interest. The video shows the man in the area at the time of the report.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620 342-2273.