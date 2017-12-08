Sneak peak of Wamego’s Columbian Theatre Christmas show

By Published: Updated:

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Columbian Theatre’s Christmas Show has a fresh new look.

The Columbian Christmas Concert is the perfect event for anyone, no matter your age. This Music Extravaganza will be a sparkling evening filled with fun.

The show runs December 8th-10th and 15th-17th, and begins at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets for adults $20 per ticket and $15 per ticket for children.

Call The Columbian Theatre box office at 785.456.2029 or online at this link here. 

