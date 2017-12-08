Spirit employee injured in workplace accident has died

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Spirit AeroSystems employee who was seriously injured in a workplace incident on November 3rd at the company’s Wichita site has died.

It is unclear what caused the incident, but an investigation is underway.

Fred Malley, Director of Corporate Communications and Government Relations for Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement to KSN.

The Spirit AeroSystems community was saddened to learn that our colleague, Sammy Barnett, has passed away. Sammy was being treated for serious injuries sustained in an accident that occurred at the company’s Wichita site on November 3. Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to his family and friends. The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and we remain committed to driving an ever-stronger safety culture at Spirit. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and we intend to utilize any findings to determine ways to reinforce and further strengthen our processes and procedures. The company is fully cooperating with all appropriate government agencies.