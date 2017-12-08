Washburn Tech students make toys for local organization

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It wasn’t Santa’s Workshop, but it sure looked like it at Washburn Tech on Friday.

Volunteers, along with the school’s students and staff tried their hand at toy making.

Yo-yo’s, hobby horses, drums and even step stools were made Friday.

Teachers at the school believe that this type of learning goes a long way.

“The overall theme of Washburn Tech, we do a lot of community service, and we look for ways to interact with the community and give back,” said Washburn Tech instructor John Lemon said. “We want our students to leave with a sense of a little bit goes a long way.”

More than 1,000 toys were expected to be made.

They will be donated to Toys for Tots and given out to the community.