TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Parts of west Topeka are without water, as crews work to fix a broken water main.

The City of Topeka tweeted Saturday morning that the broken water main is near 1611 SW Wayne. Ryan Woolaway, with the city, told KSNT News the water in that area will be shut off around 10:00 a.m. and the repairs would take 4-6 hours.

Broken water main near 1611 SW Wayne. Area will be without water around 10am. For questions please call:

Ryan Woolaway

City of Topeka

785-409-8636 — City of Topeka (@cityoftopeka) December 9, 2017