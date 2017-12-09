Chilly start to the weekend, warmer for Sunday

Saturday will see little to no cloud cover as sunshine will dominate. However, temperatures will be about as warm as they were on Friday. High temperatures will max out in the 40s, but it won’t feel that way. Northwest winds will be sustained between 10 and 20 mph by mid-morning through the early afternoon, before winds relax this evening. That’ll keep wind chill temperatures in the 30s, if not the 20s, throughout the day.

Mainly clear conditions will spill over into tonight, as temperatures fall back into the 20s and 30s.

A cold start Sunday will see the return of milder temperatures as the day unfolds. Plenty of sunshine will go along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures stay mild for Monday with highs in the 50s, but it’ll be a windy start to the new work and school week. Otherwise, next week will see high temperatures bouncing between the 40s and 50s as the dry spell continues.