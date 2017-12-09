Deadline nears for enrolling in Health Insurance Marketplace

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Time is about to expire for Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The program helps Kansans without health insurance from an employer, shop and compare plans that best suits their needs. About 70 statewide assisters will provide free, unbiased, in-person assistance that includes reviewing eligibility for financial assistance, comparing health insurance plans and helping consumers enroll in a plan that meets their needs.

“Many consumers have had questions about the future of the Affordable Care Act, but the fact remains that the ACA is still the law of the land. Cover Kansas is here to help provide answers to consumers’ questions and help them navigate the health insurance enrollment process,” said Debbie Berndsen, Cover Kansas Navigator Project Director.

Anyone who enrolls in coverage by December 15 will be able to use their coverage beginning January 1. Through the Marketplace, many Kansans may be eligible for the Advanced Premium Tax Credits, which help lower monthly insurance premiums. Some may also qualify for Cost Sharing Reductions, which lower the out-of-pocket costs associated with Marketplace plans.

To schedule an appointment with a Navigator, click here.