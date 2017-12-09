Osage man pronounced dead after being thrown from tractor

OSAGE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning Osage County Sheriffs responded to a call of a man trapped under an overturned tractor near West 221st Street and South Indian Hills Road outside of Osage City.

When first responders first arrived at the scene they found Hayden Croucher – the driver who was trapped under the rolled-over tractor at the time of the call – had been freed by Gary Croucher.

Gary was a passenger on the tractor and was able to get Hayden out from underneath, both men refused medical treatment.

Layton Long, a second passenger on the tractor, was thrown from the vehicle and was unresponsive. Gary and Hayden Croucher had begun CPR on Long, but after being transported to Stormont-Vail by Osage EMS he was pronounced dead.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.