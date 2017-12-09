Oskaloosa man arrested for stolen vehicle from Topeka

JACKSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – An Oskaloosa man was arrested Friday night around 10:30 p.m. after a traffic stop. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Jordan Lee Thornton, 30, in an allegedly stolen 2012 Toyota Prius near 126th Road and US Highway 75 near Hoyt, Kansas.

The car was allegedly stolen from a Topeka car dealership. Thornton was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Thornton is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.