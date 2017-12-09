Washburn takes a pair against Nebraska Kearney

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods won their fifth-straight game snapping an eight-game slide to Nebraska-Kearney with a 78-71 win over the Lopers improving 7-3 on the season and 2-0 in the MIAA. The Lopers fall to 5-7 and 2-2 in league play. Washburn will return to action on Saturday at Lindenwood.

The Lopers led early 6-2 and 12-9 before Washburn used a 20-4 run over the next 9:01 to take a 29-16 lead with 4:51 to play after a 3-point play by Cameron Wiggins. However the Lopers scored the next seven points to trim the lead back to six at 29-23 with 2:37 to go.

Leading scorer Isaac Clark scored the next five for the Ichabods to push the lead back to 11 before a jumper by Trey Lansman cut the lead back to nine heading into the break with Washburn holding a 34-25 lead.

To start the second half, Washburn scored the first four points of the frame going up 13, but the Lopers cut it back to seven before Tyas Martin connected on a lay up and Clark scored on a jumper to go back up 11 with 16:53 to play.

Over the next 5:19 of the game, the Lopers hit 4 of 6 shots from the field while the Ichabods went cold as UNK trimmed the lead back to three at 56-53 with 7:46 to go in the game and would not get closer than four the rest of the way as the Ichabods stretched the lead back to 12 as they hit 8 of 10 free throws in the final 2:29 of the game for the win.

Clark led the Ichabods with a career high 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting and Martin finished with 15 as the only two Washburn players in double figures. Brady Skeens had a game high 14 rebounds with 12 coming on the defensive end while blocking three shots.

Yahsua Trent had 16 points to lead the Lopers and Lansman had 14 points with 13 rebounds.

Washburn shot 48 percent (22 of 58) from the field holding the Lopers to 38 percent (22 of 58). The Lopers had a 39 to 37 advantage on the glass. Washburn’s bench scored 40 points compared to 10 for the Lopers and Washburn also had a 38 to 18 advantage in points in the paint.

The teams combined for 49 fouls and had 58 free throws (29 for each team) with the Lopers hitting 22 compared to 19 for the Ichabods.

WOMEN’S GAME

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Washburn women’s basketball improved to 2-0 in conference play on Saturday evening as it clipped Nebraska-Kearney, 57-39 at Lee Arena. With the result, the Ichabods also improved to 8-1 on the season.

The Ichabod defense limited UNK (8-2, 2-2 MIAA) to 26.4 percent shooting from the field for the game including a 1-for-9 clip in the fourth quarter. Washburn meanwhile completed 23-of-47 attempts the floor, good for 48.9 percent while it also went 7-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Washburn took control of the contest early and never let go outscoring UNK 15-7 during the opening period of play before heading into the halftime break with a 30-19 advantage.

Taylor Blue led all scorers with 13 points during the first two periods including seven in the second quarter, while Alexis McAfee finished the half with seven points and three steals. The Ichabods converted 6-of-11 attempts in the period and 6-of-12 during the second.

In the third, the Lopers pieced together a 10-2 run during the latter half of the period to cut the Washburn advantage to four making it 39-35 with 2:07 left in the quarter. Cara Donley then helped double the Ichabod margin with consecutive layup pushing the score to 43-35.

Washburn regained its double-figure margin early in the fourth as Denesia Smith found an open alley and drove the lane for layup making it 47-36 with 9:17 left. UNK’s lone bucket of the period came with 4:52 period. The Ichabods closed out the contest with a 6-0 run giving them their largest lead of the evening as it won 57-39.

Blue finished with a game-high 18 points with Reagan Phelan following with 10 points while adding a game-best four assists. McAfee and Axelle Bernard each collected seven rebounds. Donley chipped with a career-high eight points.

The Lopers edged out Washburn in the rebound battle, 34-31. The Ichabods however outscored UNK in the paint, 24-14, while finishing with a 20-9 margin in turnover points.

Washburn returns to action next week with a trip to Lindenwood on Saturday, Dec. 16 before visiting Lincoln on Monday, Dec. 18.