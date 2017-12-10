Crews on scene of broken water main in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Water will be shut off around 9 a.m. for residents in west Topeka as crews repair a broken water main.

The City of Topeka said the broken water main was reported near 3132 SW 11th Street. Repairs are expected to last 4-6 hours.

Another water main break was reported around 1:00 a.m. Sunday near SW 23rd and Randolph. Ryan Woolaway, with the city, said it is now repaired.

On Saturday morning, another water main break was reported near 1611 SW Wayne. Residents there were without water most of the morning and into the afternoon as crews made repairs.

