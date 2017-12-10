Crews on scene of broken water main in west Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Water will be shut off around 9 a.m. for residents in west Topeka as crews repair a broken water main.

The City of Topeka said the broken water main was reported near 3132 SW 11th Street. Repairs are expected to last 4-6 hours.

Another water main break was reported around 1:00 a.m. Sunday near SW 23rd and Randolph. Ryan Woolaway, with the city, said it is now repaired.

On Saturday morning, another water main break was reported near 1611 SW Wayne. Residents there were without water most of the morning and into the afternoon as crews made repairs.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s