Early morning fire in central Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews do not yet know the cause of an early morning in central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1220 SW Clay St just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, fire crews found a detached garage with smoke and flames showing. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and it did not spread to any other structures.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.The estimated loss is $1,500.

The fire department said there were no working smoke detectors in the garage at the time of the fire.