Flooding at Allen Fieldhouse will not affect Sunday’s game

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Just two days before the Kansas Jayhawks take on Arizona State, water flooded three floors of Allen Fieldhouse

According to spokesman James Marchiony with the Athletic Department, a valve failed on a water line in a restroom on the 3rd level of the Fieldhouse. Water got on the concourses on the south end of all three levels of the building.

Marchiony said the water did not reach the basketball court.

Crews worked Friday night to fix the issue and clean up the mess.

The water main break will not affect Sunday’s game against 16th ranked Arizona State. The game starts at 1:00 pm.

