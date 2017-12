TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after a rollover crash in East Topeka Sunday night.

Kansas Highway patrol said a white Chevy pickup truck rolled over into a ditch up an embankment near Rice Rd. on I-70.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7 p.m.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and the identity of the driver will not be released until his family is notified.

KHP said the crash remains under investigation.

