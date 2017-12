MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley man was arrested for stabbing a Manhattan.

Riley County police said they filed a report for aggravated battery in the 500 block of N. Manhattan at 1:10 a.m. Saturday. RCPD listed a 47-year-old Manhattan man as the vicim when it was reported a known male suspect stabbed him.

The suspect was identified as Mario Maldonado, 28, of Fort Riley, who was arrested and issued a bond of $5,000. RCPD reports Monday that Maldonado was no longer in jail.