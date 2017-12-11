Kesha and Macklemore coming to the Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kesha and Macklemore are coming to the Kansas City Sprint Center as part of their 2018 ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour.
According to the tour dates, the two are expected to perform at the Sprint Center on June 26, 2018.
The nine week tour pairs the two artists for a summer trek of North American amphitheaters and arenas starting on June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona and ending August 5 in Tampa, Florida.
Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, December 15 at noon at LiveNation.com.
$1 from every ticket sold will be donated on ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour. Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, and organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.
‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour dates:
June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre