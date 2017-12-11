KHP releases results of special enforcements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol worked numerous special enforcements throughout the month of November.

Those included speeding, seat belts and DUI patrols. These were in addition to the work Patrol personnel conduct on a regular basis.

“Last year, I asked KHP commanders to add an additional component to our enforcement efforts,” said KHP Superintendent, Colonel Mark Bruce. “Specifically, they were asked to identify known areas where aggressive enforcement efforts may prove beneficial.”

The special enforcement results are below:

November Year to date DUI Arrests 9 69 DUI-Drugs 0 5 Warrant Arrests 15 59 Felony-drug 6 35 Speed Citations 215 2638 Speed Warnings 261 2054 Seatbelt Citations-Adult 64 699 Seatbelt Citations-Teen (14-17 yrs) 2 27 Child Restraint Citations (0-13 yrs) 10 54 Total Public Contacts 889 8,927