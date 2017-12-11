KHP releases results of special enforcements

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol worked numerous special enforcements throughout the month of November.

Those included speeding, seat belts and DUI patrols. These were in addition to the work Patrol personnel conduct on a regular basis.

“Last year, I asked KHP commanders to add an additional component to our enforcement efforts,” said KHP Superintendent, Colonel Mark Bruce. “Specifically, they were asked to identify known areas where aggressive enforcement efforts may prove beneficial.”

The special enforcement results are below:

November Year to date
DUI Arrests 9 69
DUI-Drugs 0 5
Warrant Arrests 15 59
Felony-drug 6 35
Speed Citations 215 2638
Speed Warnings 261 2054
Seatbelt Citations-Adult 64 699
Seatbelt Citations-Teen (14-17 yrs) 2 27
Child Restraint Citations (0-13 yrs) 10 54
Total Public Contacts 889 8,927

