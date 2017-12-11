KU drops to No. 13, Wichita State rises to No. 3 in AP poll

By Published:
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr., left, shoots in front of Oklahoma State guard Tavarius Shine (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

The Wildcats (10-0) were fourth but earned 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State, which earned 19 first-place votes to climb from third to second. They were the favorites to take over at the top following unanimous No. 1 Duke’s weekend loss at Boston College.

Wichita State climbed three spots to No. 3, followed by Duke and Arizona State. The Sun Devils (9-0) jumped 11 spots and earned the other five first-place votes after winning at then-No. 2 Kansas to extend their best start since the 1974-75 season.

The Jayhawks fell to No. 13 after two losses.

