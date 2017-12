TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 1,417 people are without power Monday in the north Topeka area.

The power outages were first reported around 11:11 a.m. in the area around NW Topeka Boulevard and U.S. Highway 24.

According to Westar Energy, the power in the area is expected to be restored by 1:00 p.m.

Westar tells KSNT News they do not know what caused the outages at this time.

Crews are working on the outage in North Topeka. Estimated restoration time is 1 pm. https://t.co/TtlCugb75s pic.twitter.com/oFtpNbOrM2 — Westar Energy (@WestarEnergy) December 11, 2017