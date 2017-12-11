Rollover crash leaves 1 adult, 2 children with minor injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three people suffered minor injuries after their car rolled over on K-4 Highway near SW Docking Rd.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, driver Amanda Madison, 36, of Topeka, over corrected and crossed both lanes of the highway then rolled.

The Scion came to rest on its top in the middle of the highway.

Amanda and two children, who were also in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All three were wearing their seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.