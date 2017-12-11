Sunny, windy weather to start the week

We’re tracking a windy start to the fresh work/school week. Northwest winds will kick-up to 30+ mph this afternoon as yet another dry cold front moves through our neck of the woods. That means temps will be much cooler heading into Tuesday, but no chance for rain or snow. If anything – our air is just going to get drier on the back-side of this afternoon’s cold front. But, before the front arrives, highs will make it up into the middle 50s. Because we’re timing the front to move through this afternoon, our highs will likely occur around noon. By the time you’re leaving the office – temps will be crashing through the 40s. You won’t need a jacket on your lunch break, but you certainly will by dinnertime!

Temperatures will cool back into the 20s by tomorrow morning. Don’t expect afternoon temps much warm than the lower/middle 40s on Tuesday. Remember, our average high temperature continues to fall this time of the year. We’re looking at 43° for our seasonal standard right now. So, even though temps will be much colder tomorrow (and you’ll need a jacket all day) – the 40s are right where we should be for mid-December. The sunshine streak is just beginning too. Expect bountiful blue skies for the next 7+ days. Yes, you read that correctly – there’s no real chance for any meaningful moisture anywhere in the 7-Day forecast. Mostly clear skies (at night) this week means some chilly mornings, as temps are allowed to fall sans cloud cover. Expect morning temps in the 20s and 30s this week – something to keep in mind if you park outside. You might need the ice scraper for your frosty windshields this week!

Generally speaking – highs will be pretty mild this week. We’ll witness some ‘ups and downs’ (in terms of highs) this week. But realistically, there’s only TWO days that will feature highs in the 40s this week. In other words, we’re looking at TWO more cold fronts this week. We’ve already discussed the first one, but the second one is expected by Thursday. Literally every other day this week, outside of Tuesday and Thursday, will have a high in the 50s under wall-to-wall sunshine! The overall weather pattern still looks VERY DRY for the foreseeable future. A festive forecast would be nice to see heading into the holidays in a couple weeks, but don’t count on it unless something changes. Right now, our confidence is HIGH in a dry and sun-filled extended forecast! Despite the boring weather pattern, during one of the driest times of the year, we’ll keep our eyes on the computer models this week – tweaking the 7-Day forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert