Topeka Zoo reports Shannon the elephant is down again

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is reporting Monday morning that Shannon the elephant is down again and crews are working to get her back up.

This comes less than a day after Shannon, a 35-year-old African elephant was found lying down. The Topeka Fire Department responded to help and began the process of getting straps under Shannon’s side and attached her to a rigging system. When all was ready, the rigging was attached to a specialized hoist to help lift her up.

With the majority of Shannon’s body weight off the ground, she was given an enema for rapid hydration. After several failed attempts, she was finally able to stand and support her own weight.

According to the zoo, elephants don’t normally lay down for extended periods of time due to their body mass. They said if the elephant stays laying down for too long, body processes can begin that may cause the elephant to die.

The city said Monday that the same teams that helped Shannon on Sunday was there Monday working together again.

Topeka fire and rescue is back at the zoo this morning to help Shannon the elephant get back up again pic.twitter.com/ApxgyHMd3c — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) December 11, 2017