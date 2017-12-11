Trump rails against news media after reporting corrections

Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington. Trump weighed in on an investigation into scandal-plagued Wells Fargo, tweeting Friday, Dec. 8, that fines and penalties against the bank would not be dropped, and may actually be “substantially increased.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is again railing against the news media, calling them a “stain on America.”

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blasts the lack of attention over what he describes as “false and defamatory stories” by the “Fake News Media.”

“They are out of control – correct reporting means nothing to them. Major lies written, then forced to be withdrawn after they are exposed…a stain on America!” Trump writes.

Over the past two weeks, ABC News and CNN have had to issue corrections and clarifications on stories that initially had been damaging to the president but didn’t live up to scrutiny. And on Saturday, Trump demanded and received an apology from a Washington Post reporter over a photo of Trump’s Florida rally on Friday that made it look sparsely attended.

