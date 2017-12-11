Your drive to work may be impacted due to sign installations

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) — Starting Monday drivers might see new signs being installed by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) along the side of I-70.

Crews will be installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) signs along I-70 from Paxico to the Kansas/Colorado border.

KDOT said drivers will see crews on the shoulder of the highway and there may be some lane closures because of it.

The purpose of the ITS signs will help make the work of informing the public about road problems a lot easier.

“When you see those ITS signs, just make sure you’re paying attention to what they say so that if there is a collision or inclement weather down the road that you’re knowing about it long before you get to it,” Director of Communications with the Kansas Department of Transportation, Nicole Randall said.

All of the construction will happen during the day on Monday through Friday with occasional work on the weekends. The project is expected to be completed July 2018. The entire project will cost about $3.2 million.