TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman was hurt after their car crashed into a vacant home in west Topeka.

Police said it happened just after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in the 5500 block of Huntoon, just west of Fairlawn.

Police tell KSNT News the driver of the car had minor injuries. The cause of the crash was a medical situation the driver had.

No one else was hurt.

Minor injuries after vehicle hits house in the 5500 block of Huntoon. #ksnt pic.twitter.com/k598WmeEBh — Brian Dulle (@BrianKSNT) December 12, 2017