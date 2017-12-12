Contaminated water: Holton school looking for answers

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Holton School District is looking into abnormally high levels of copper and lead in the elementary school’s water.

Robert Davies, the district’s Superintendent of Schools, said the most recent testing shows that water coming out of the drinking fountain tested high for copper and lead, in three samples. Despite that, Davies said the levels are still within the acceptable range and the water is safe to drink.

Another area, not used for drinking, showed elevated levels of lead in the water. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have recommended that corrective action be taken.

“First off, I am assured levels are not so high that we have a health concern or risk, and no one is telling me we need to shut down the school”, said Davies.

As a safety measure, until the issue is corrected, custodians will begin each school day by running each faucet in the building to flush out any contaminants that may collect overnight.

Davies said, as an added precaution, bottled water will be brought in for consumption and cooking, until the issue has been solved.