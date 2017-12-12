Cooler weather today, rain/snow showers later this week

We’re tracking tranquil weather across Northeast Kansas today. Temperatures will be 10-15° COOLER than yesterday, as we’re now some 12+ hours since the cold front passed through. That means to expect daytime temps in the 40s, compared to nearly 60° yesterday. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is still falling. It’s down to just 42° right now. so, even though much cooler weather is on tap today, these temps are what we should expect for mid-December. The extended forecast still looks relatively dry and that includes today. Don’t forget the shades – you’ll need them with all of the sunshine painting the sky today!

The winds will be much lighter today, but breezy weather returns to the forecast as early as tomorrow. Expect northwest winds gusting close to 35 mph on Wednesday afternoon, as our second cold front of the week moves in. Before the dry cold front approaches, south winds and December sunshine will combine for another WARM day. Highs will get close to 60°…again. Honestly, tomorrow’s forecast is VERY similar to Monday’s – lots of sunshine and mild weather before a dry cold front pushes through during the afternoon. The only difference this time around is that we’ll stay cooler for the rest of the work week. Expect overnight temps in the 20s heading into the weekend, while the highs won’t get much warmer than the middle 40s on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of time to warm things up over the weekend, though. As of right now – bountiful blue skies will force milder afternoon temps on Saturday – highs should reach the middle/upper 50s. Sunday might be the cooler of the two weekend days, but not by much. Highs on Sunday should hover around 50° with more sunshine overhead!

The next 7-10 days looks profoundly dry, but there could be one mini wrinkle to the forecast on Thursday. With prevailing winds blowing in from the northwest, there’s a chance that one of the weather-makers trekking across the Northern US, actually makes it as far south as us. In other words, recent computer models are suggesting we could see a few rain or snow showers on Thursday afternoon/evening. As of right now, there isn’t much moisture to work with and this is a fairly new trend in the computer models, so we’re keeping the rain/snow chance at a meager 20%. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this ‘clipper system’ over the next few days – tweaking Thursday’s forecast in the process. Daytime temps will be in the 30s and 40s – right in that ‘probably rain zone.’ But, there could be a few wet snowflakes mixing in, especially north of I-70. This is NOT a major storm system – it’s a quick-moving ‘Alberta Clipper’ that could bring some isolated rain/snow showers to our neck of the woods heading into Thursday evening. In other words, don’t get your hopes up for a bunch of snow – you snow-lovers! Things could change (air is too dry) – so we’ll keep you updated. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Thursday’s potential weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert