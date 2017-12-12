Drive through the first “Mile of Toys” event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bring your unwrapped and unopened toy donations to give to local children during the first “Mile of Toys” toy drive on Saturday.

The most overlooked ages in the community range from 11 to 17-years-old for both boys and girls.

Suggested donations for boys include basketballs, footballs, skateboards, bath and hygiene products, and bags. For girls they are suggesting curling irons, straighteners, nail polish, jewelry, arts and crafts, and purses.

The goal is to see how many toys can be collected in a four hour time-span. The event will be held in Forest Park from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those donating will drive on through the park and drop off their toys. The first 100 donations get a bag of popcorn and a coupon to Cashmere Popcorn.