EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local man is behind bars for assaulting a woman and then resisting arrest.

It all happened in southeast Emporia just after 5 p.m. Monday night.

Emporia Police said they arrested 19-year-old Wilver Sandoval for domestic battery, along with battery on an officer.

Police say Sandoval physically assaulted a woman. Officers eventually tazed and got him under control.

No one was seriously hurt during the altercation.