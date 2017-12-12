Ex-Frontenac city administrator admits misusing city money

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – A former southeast Kansas city administrator has admitted that he misspent taxpayer money, including buying GPS devices that he used to track his former mistress.

Former Frontenac city administrator Doug Sellars pleaded guilty Tuesday to misuse of public funds. As part of the plea agreement, three other felony charges and a misdemeanor were dropped.

An affidavit said Sellars placed GPS devices bought with city funds inside the bumper of his former mistress’ car.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation uncovered the thefts on a city credit card after Sellars was accused of stalking the woman. He resigned in September 2016.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso says Sellars will likely get a suspended sentence and probation. He also will be required to make restitution of about $8,000.