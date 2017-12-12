Food pantry in Manhattan helping those who struggle to feed their families

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — According to the Kansas Health Institute, one-in-six Kansas households are struggling to feed themselves or their families.

The Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan is combating the issue with a food pantry. The organization has been helping people since the 1980s. In 2016, the organization served 19,000 people in Riley County.

Executive Director of the pantry, Maribeth Kieffer, said being a part of an organization that helps dozens of people each day is the most rewarding part. “I received an email from an elderly lady that said how much we had changed her diet with the fresh fruits and vegetables and how that helped when she went to the grocery store for other things that she needed,” Kieffer said.

Flint Hills Breadbasket also partners with five churches in the community. After visiting the Breadbasket, residents can visit one of the churches and pick up staple cabinet items along with some dairy products and meat.

To see if you qualify for the flint hill breadbasket, click here.