Full Court Press (12/12/17)

High school basketball scores and highlights from December 12, 2017:
Centralia (B) 38 Doniphan West 52
Centralia (G) 62 Doniphan West 23
Chapman (B) 37 Wamego 45
Chapman (G) 48 Wamego 55
Chase County (B) 48 Council Grove 58
Chase County (G) 30 Council Grove 48
Clay Center (G) 51 Riley County 49
Hayden (B) 61 Piper 74
Hayden (G) 28 Piper 58
Hays (B) 71 Junction City 75
Hays (G) 70 Junction City 38
Hiawatha (B) 33 Perry-Lecompton 64
Hiawatha (G) 21 Perry-Lecompton 27
Highland Park (G) 56 Topeka High 44
Jeff West (B) 61 ACCHS 27
Jeff West (G) 50 ACCHS 24
Northern Heights (B) 46 Herington 33
Olpe (B) 57 Waverly 28
Osage City (B) 68 Central Heights 46
Osage City (G) 36 Central Heights 28
Ottawa (B) 46 Topeka West 48
Ottawa (G) 32 Topeka West 48
Pleasant Ridge (B) 43 Jackson Heights 50
Pleasant Ridge (G) 56 Jackson Heights 65
Sabetha (B) 40 Nemaha Central 46
Sabetha (G) 35 Nemaha Cental 47
Shawnee Heights (B) 45 Seaman 51
Shawnee Heights (G) 38 Seaman 50
Silver Lake (B) 50 Royal Valley 47
Silver Lake (G) 34 Royal Valley 53
St. Marys (B) 42 Rock Creek 71
St. Marys (G) 46 Rock Creek 36
Wabaunsee (B) 39 Onaga 30
Wabaunsee (G) 67 Onaga 18
Axtell (B) 68 Troy 57
Burlingame (B) 65 Hartford 37
Clay Center (B) Riley County
Clifton-Clyde (B) 58 Washington Co. 32
Frankfort (B) 62 Linn 41
Lebo (B) 54 Madison 60
Lebo (G) 36 Madison 32
Northern Heights (G) 57 Herington 23
Olpe (G) 78 Waverly 32
Santa Fe Trail (B) 61 Prairie View 33
Santa Fe Trail (G) 54 Prairie View 34