Kansas families struggle to find child care in state

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new report shows that Kansas is experiencing a shortage of child care services.

The report was released Monday by Child Care Aware of Kansas. The agency administers the state’s child care referral service.

The Wichita Eagle reports the agency found that Kansas counties on average have capacity to meet only about half the potential demand for child care. Sedgwick County can meet 45 percent of potential demand.

The lower the percentage, the less likely that parents will find the right child care provider.

The report says nearly 164,000 children under age 6 potentially need child care in Kansas.

The nonprofit Kansas Action for Children wants lawmakers to strengthen the state’s child care tax credit to improve access to child care. Lawmakers reinstated the credit in June.