Mock interviews help local students market themselves

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students got the chance to do something normally held outside of school at Seaman High School Tuesday morning.

They mocked interviews with 14 local businesses at the Viking Career Fair.

Stormont Vail, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and the Topeka Fire Department were some of the companies present.

The experience allows the students to market themselves and also see what businesses are looking for.

“We want our students to be well prepared for what ever direction and track that they want to go be in it college or going straight out into the workforce being able to think on their feet and be a successful citizen and a successful employee,” said Tim Collins, a technical writing teacher.

The students had a minute thirty second interview with each company with the hope they improve with experience.

