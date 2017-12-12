Police release composite of possible college rapist

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has released a composite of a man related to multiple rapes in both Manhattan and Lawrence.

On July 27, the Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department said they were working together to find the person involved in the rapes since 2000 that appear to be connected.

RCPD said during the first investigation at 2215 College Avenue in Manhattan, an individual said a white male was seen in the area shortly before the incident. This male was described as being 5’10” to 6’ in height, with a medium athletic build and medium-length sandy blonde hair. It was unknown whether this subject was connected to the incident, but the Riley County Police Department wanted to talk with him to determine if he could provide any information related to the case.

Detectives then completed a composite sketch of this male at the time and distributed it in the area of the incident, but there have been no additional leads.

The Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department have released the composite again in the hopes that anyone living or visiting in the Manhattan area or attending Kansas State University at the time may recognize the man.

RCPD said it is important to remember that this sketch represents the person’s appearance in October of 2000, and it’s expected for his appearance to have changed since then.

Anyone who may recognize this subject is asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.