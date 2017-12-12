Princes William, Harry set for ‘Last Jedi’ London premiere

By Published:
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Chewbacca, left, and a Porg in a scene from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." (Lucasfilm via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry are due on the red carpet for the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in which the royal siblings reportedly make a cameo appearance.

Royal officials refuse to comment on reports that the princes played stormtroopers in the sci-fi saga when they visited the film’s set in April.

But star John Boyega has said the royal duo filmed a scene during their visit to London’s Pinewood Studios, though it’s unclear whether it made the final cut.

Stars of the film including Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill are expected at Tuesday’s gala screening at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The screening is a benefit for the princes’ charity, the Royal Foundation.

The film had its world premiere Sunday in Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s