Water main breaks continue to cause problem for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Water main breaks are continuing to cause problems for the city of Topeka.

The city reports Tuesday morning that the area of 4213 SW Garden in southwest Topeka will be without water starting at 9:30 a.m. due to a broken water main.

On Monday night the city reported a water main break in the area of 2100 Carnahan and Monday morning reported a break near 1411 NW Van Buren.

Just this past weekend the city fixed three water main breaks in a 24 hour period.

Topeka officials are requesting a 6 percent increase on utilities for 2018. The city is also requesting a 5 percent increase for 2019 and another 5 percent increase for 2020. Most of the fee increases will go towards upgrading infrastructure. Utility director, Bob Sample said water main breaks wouldn’t be as frequent with a rate increase.

City officials are taking their information to the city council meeting Tuesday night and council members are expected to take action on December 19.