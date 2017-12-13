1 man arrested for bomb threat at nursing home

NORTONVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) — One man was taken into custody Wednesday evening after threatening to use a bomb to blow up the Village Villa nursing home.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the man was recently released from Osawatomie State Hospital.

Herrig told KSNT News the man was threatening people at the nursing home, just after 7:30 p.m. saying he was going to blow it up.

The man has not been charged at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update as information becomes available.