2 Topeka men indicted for robbing health club

TOPEKA, Kan. – Two Topeka men were indicted Wednesday on charges of robbing a local health club where one of them used to work.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Lesley Jamar Terrell, Jr., 33, and George Bernard Phelps, III, 31, both of Topeka, are charged with one count of robbery.

The indictment claims that on November 24th Terrell and Phelps robbed the Genesis Health Club at 2909 Southwest 37th Street in Topeka.

A criminal complaint in the case alleges that a Genesis employee came upon the two defendants in the lobby of the business while they attempted to pry open a box used for money deposits by members of the club. One of the suspects told the employee the robbers did not want trouble and instructed him to wait in an adjacent room. The suspect stood in the doorway of the room with his hand in the waistband of his pants. The suspects then removed cash and checks from the box and then fled.

When police arrived, the employee told them one of the robbers resembled a former employee of the business. Investigators identified Terrell as a past employee of the business who worked as an overnight maintenance worker.

Beall said if convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.