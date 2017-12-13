El Mirage police officer nearing retirement dies on duty

By Published:

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an El Mirage police officer has died after collapsing while running after a juvenile suspect wanted on a warrant.

El Mirage police say 58-year-old Paul Lazinski was assisting other officers when he suffered a seizure Tuesday.

They say Lazinski was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police officials say Lazinski was planning to retire in about 10 months after spending 17 years with the department following 20 years in the Army.

He’s survived by his wife and three children.

El Mirage is located about 20 miles northwest of Phoenix.

