Holton man faces multiple charges after hours-long armed standoff

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Patrick Wayne Miller, 31, of Holton faces multiple charges including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

The Holton Police Department responded to a domestic situation in the area of East 8th Street & Ohio Avenue on Dec. 4. Police say upon arrival, a woman who was armed with a handgun was taken into custody. Shortly after, Miller allegedly opened fire on officers and deputies with multiple rounds.

Miller is charged with intentional and premeditated attempted murder in the 1st degree, attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, endangerment, aggravated assault of law enforcement officer and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.