Kansas Children’s Discovery Center asks for community support

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is asking for private donations to help create a life-long love of learning.

KCDC Cares is a program the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center provides to the community to make the Discovery Center accessible to everyone.

KCDC is working to make programs accessible not only through the KCDC Cares program for families who cannot afford a membership, but also have the Medical Warriors program for children who could not otherwise attend due to life threatening illnesses. Plus, Puzzle Pieces which is available for children with autism. They require a low stimulus environment.

Click here if you are interested in helping.