Lawrence teen wants to withdraw plea in grandmother’s death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence teenager who pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother wants to withdraw that plea.

Eighteen-year-old Jaered Long was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for second-degree murder in the December 2015 death of 67-year-old Deborah Bretthauer.

Instead, Long’s attorney, Forrest Lowry, told the Douglas County court that his client wanted to withdraw his plea.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 to consider the request, or to sentence Long if the request is denied.

Authorities said Bretthauer was stabbed dozens of times with a knife while she was in bed in her Lawrence apartment.

One of Long’s therapists previously testified that she asked Bretthauer to consider residential treatment for her grandson’s worsening abusive and threatening behavior but Bretthauer didn’t agree to the plan.